AIFF suspends 'individual' after India U-17 women's football team alleges misconduct

As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:39 IST
Indian football U17 girls team (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
All India Federation of Football (AIFF) on Thursday suspended an 'individual' after the U17 women's team accused him of misconduct. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival.

AIFF in a statement said, "An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline." "As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival," stated further.

The Young Tigresses participated in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26, where they lost against like Italy and Chile. India U-17 women's team suffered a 0-7 defeat against Italy in Grandisco D'lsonzo in the Female Football Tournament. Later in the match against Chile, the Indian women lost by 1-3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

