Left Menu

Cricket-Khawaja, Green put Australia ahead in Galle test

Cameron Green forged two half-century partnerships as Australia eclipsed Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 212 on day two of the opening test in Galle on Thursday. Khawaja fell for 71 giving debutant Jeffrey Vandersay his first test wicket but Green has looked confident. Carey hit six boundaries in his cheeky knock, frequently using the sweep shot to counter the spinners.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:06 IST
Cricket-Khawaja, Green put Australia ahead in Galle test
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Cameron Green forged two half-century partnerships as Australia eclipsed Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 212 on day two of the opening test in Galle on Thursday. The tourists were 233-5 at the tea break after rain and strong wind had wiped out the morning session's play at the Galle International Stadium.

Green was batting on 48 with Alex Carey on a run-a-ball 43 at the other end. They milked 76 runs off 78 balls in their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership to put Australia in a commanding position in what promises to be a low-scoring contest on a turning track.

Australia, resuming in 98-3, lost Travis Head early but Green's 57-run partnership with Usman Khawaja frustrated Sri Lanka. Khawaja fell for 71 giving debutant Jeffrey Vandersay his first test wicket but Green has looked confident.

Carey hit six boundaries in his cheeky knock, frequently using the sweep shot to counter the spinners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022