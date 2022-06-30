Daruvala looking to make further championship inroads in iconic Silverstone circuit

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will have his sights set on making further inroads in the Formula 2 title battle this weekend as he gears up for the series' seventh round at historic Silverstone. The Red Bull-backed driver slashed his deficit to second-placed rival Theo Pourchaire to just 10 points in the overall standings after taking his fifth podium from six rounds last time out in Baku.

Now, fresh from a successful maiden Formula One test with McLaren around the same British Grand Prix venue, the 23-year-old is refocussing his efforts on his Formula 2 title tilt as the season reaches its halfway mark. "Silverstone is one of the most iconic venues on the calendar. The track is fast, sweeping and features an exhilarating mix of corners that makes it an incredibly rewarding layout to drive around," said Jehan Daruvala in a statement.

"I drove this track only last week when I tested last year's McLaren Formula One car. But while that was a dream come true, my full focus is back on Formula 2 this weekend. We've had a very consistent season so far with a strong run of results and I'm confident we can leave Silverstone with another big points haul," he added. Jehan, who races for Italian team Prema, is currently third in the Formula 2 standings. Of his five podiums this season, four have been second-place finishes.

A three-time winner, Jehan, whose aim is to become the first Indian to clinch the F2 title this season, came within half a second of his first victory of the season at the last round in Baku. (ANI)

