Tennis-Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

Australian Nick Kyrgios delivered a devastating serving masterclass at Wimbledon on Thursday as he blasted past Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1 in 85 minutes to charge into the third round. There were none of the complaints or run-ins with fans that were of a feature of his first-round match – Kyrgios barely had time – as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall, taking the first set without dropping a point.

Krajinovic, ranked 31st but seen as a dangerous floater on grass after reach the Queens Club final earlier this month, could do nothing in the face of the barrage as Kyrgios did not let up from start to finish. "I was in my zone today, I couldn't have played better," he said. "It's a tournament where I feel it's my chance to win a Grand Slam, but I'll take it game-by-game."

