Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

There were none of the complaints or run-ins with fans that were of a feature of his first-round match – Kyrgios barely had time – as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall, taking the first set without dropping a point. Krajinovic, ranked 31st but seen as a dangerous floater on grass after reach the Queens Club final earlier this month, could do nothing in the face of the barrage as Kyrgios did not let up from start to finish.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:47 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

Australian Nick Kyrgios delivered a devastating serving masterclass at Wimbledon on Thursday as he blasted past Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1 in 85 minutes to charge into the third round. There were none of the complaints or run-ins with fans that were of a feature of his first-round match – Kyrgios barely had time – as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall, taking the first set without dropping a point.

Krajinovic, ranked 31st but seen as a dangerous floater on grass after reach the Queens Club final earlier this month, could do nothing in the face of the barrage as Kyrgios did not let up from start to finish. "I was in my zone today, I couldn't have played better," he said. "It's a tournament where I feel it's my chance to win a Grand Slam, but I'll take it game-by-game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022