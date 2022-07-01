Left Menu

Soccer-Man City sign keeper Ortega on free transfer from Arminia

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from German side Arminia Bielefeld on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 29-year-old German, who was out of contract at Arminia, played 33 out of 34 of their league games in the 2021-22 season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation. "This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:16 IST
Soccer-Man City sign keeper Ortega on free transfer from Arminia

Manchester City has signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from German side Arminia Bielefeld on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 29-year-old German, who was out of contract at Arminia, played 33 out of 34 of their league games in the 2021-22 season but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

"This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said. "Manchester City are an amazing team - a squad with world-class quality in every area." Ortega will be the second choice to Ederson, with backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who made a costly error in City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool in April, linked with a move away from the club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022