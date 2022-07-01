Soccer-Man City sign keeper Ortega on free transfer from Arminia
Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from German side Arminia Bielefeld on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 29-year-old German, who was out of contract at Arminia, played 33 out of 34 of their league games in the 2021-22 season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation. "This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said.
"This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said. "Manchester City are an amazing team - a squad with world-class quality in every area." Ortega will be the second choice to Ederson, with backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who made a costly error in City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool in April, linked with a move away from the club.
