Rain delays start of second session

Intermittent rain delayed the start of second session on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India were 53 for two in 20.1 overs when rain arrived at Edgbaston, forcing an early lunch.

Wet outfield did not allow the umpires to start play on time after the break and soon after, the rain returned.

