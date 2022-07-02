AFI calls long jumper Jeswin Aldrin for trial on July 4 after being left out of World C'ships team

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, who was left out of the Indian team for the World Championships next month, will have another chance to compete in the showpiece as he was called for a trial by the Athletics Federation of India on July 4.

Aldrin was not named in the 22-member Indian team as his performance in the last three events conducted by the AFI had dipped. But on Friday, the AFI said Aldrin will be given a chance.

''Your performance should be close to 8.10m only then will you be considered for selection for the World Championships (in Oregon, USA, from July 15),” says a letter from the chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair to Aldrin.

''You are therefore requested to report at NIS Patiala (for selection trial) on July 4, 2022.'' PTI PDS PDS PDS

