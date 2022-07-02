HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT): 1214 TOMLJANOVIC BATTLES PAST KREJCIKOVA

Last year's quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set down to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. READ MORE:

1058 TAN THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND French debutant Harmony Tan continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by outclassing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

1006 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

