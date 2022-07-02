HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT): 1522 HALEP TOO GOOD FOR FRECH

Former world number one Simona Halep, the 2019 champion, made short work of Poland's Magdalena Frech with a 6-4 6-1 win in 66 minutes. Up next for the Romanian is either fourth seed Paula Badosa or twice winner Petra Kvitova.

Briton Watson makes a fourth round at 43rd attempt 1450 ANISIMOVA ENDS GAUFF CHALLENGE

Amanda Anisimova battled back after losing a tight opening set to down Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 for a WTA Tour-leading 13th three-set victory this year. "It's my first time playing on Centre Court and it's the most special day of my career," Anisimova said.

1433 DE MINAUR DOWNS BROADY, NAKASHIMA WINS Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur beat Briton Liam Broady 6-3 6-4 7-5 to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He joined American Brandon Nakashima who powered past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-4 6-1.

Earlier, Cristian Garin defeated Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-3 1-6 6-4 and Botic van de Zandschulp overcame Richard Gasquet 7-5 2-6 7-6(7) 6-1. 1214 TOMLJANOVIC BATTLES PAST KREJCIKOVA

Last year's quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic rallied from a set down to complete a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. 1058 TAN THROUGH TO FOURTH ROUND

French debutant Harmony Tan continued her impressive run at Wimbledon by outclassing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round. 1006 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

