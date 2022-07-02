Left Menu

Rugby-Late Willemse penalty seals win for Boks over ill-disciplined Wales

Fullback Damian Willemse kicked a pressure penalty after the hooter to secure South Africa a 32-29 victory over ill-disciplined Wales in a see-saw test at a raucous Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Dewi Lake also crossed for the tourists, who took the world champions close but paid the price for their cynical play in their own 22 as they lost four players to yellow cards and conceded a penalty-try.

Dewi Lake also crossed for the tourists, who took the world champions close but paid the price for their cynical play in their own 22 as they lost four players to yellow cards and conceded a penalty-try. The Springboks might have won by a greater margin but for their own lacklustre play as their tactical kicking was abysmal and decision-making in key phases of play unusually poor. Hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx, and wing Cheslin Kolbe, crossed for tries for the home side.

The second of three tests will be played in Bloemfontein next Saturday with Wales still in search of a first win in South Africa after 11 attempts.

