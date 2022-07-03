Left Menu

Parul Chaudhary sets new 3000m national record in LA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian runner Parul Chaudhary smashed the national record at the Sound Running meet in Los Angeles as she became the first athlete from the country to clock a sub-nine-minute time in the women's 3000m event.

The 27-year-old Chaudhary covered the distance in 8:57.19 to finish third on Saturday night.

With her latest effort, Chaudhary, who specializes in the steeplechase, broke Suriya Loganathan's record of 9:04.5s, set six years ago in New Delhi.

Chaudhary was trailing in fifth spot in the race, but the Indian gained momentum in the last two laps to claim a podium finish.

The 3000m is a non-Olympic event in which the Indians don't often compete in.

Chaudhary is also in the Indian team for the World Championships in Oregon, USA, starting later this month. She will be competing in the women's 3000m steeplechase event.

She had won the gold in women's 3000m steeplechase at the nationals held last month in Chennai.

