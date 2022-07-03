Left Menu

Soccer-African Cup of Nations finals moved to January, 2024

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has switched the dates of the next African Cup of Nations finals to January, 2024, six months later than scheduled, the ruling body's president Patrice Motsepe said on Sunday.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:35 IST
Soccer-African Cup of Nations finals moved to January, 2024
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has switched the dates of the next African Cup of Nations finals to January, 2024, six months later than scheduled, the ruling body's president Patrice Motsepe said on Sunday. He also announced the creation of an African Super League next season, which will be formally launched on Aug. 10.

Both decisions were made at a CAF meeting in Morocco and will likely spark controversy, notably the Cup of Nations dates which again clash with club commitments for many of the players. The finals were due to be played in June next year in the Ivory Coast, which remains as host. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022