Maria reaches 1st Grand Slam QF at 34

Tatjana Maria saved two match points in the second set before beating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34.

The 103rd-ranked Maria won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. The German is the oldest woman left in the singles draw and had only been past the second round once in 34 previous Grand Slam appearances.

She saved two match points at 5-4 in the second set, then had a chance to serve out the match at the same score in the third but was broken. But she broke Ostapenko again and then converted her second match point when the Latvian sent a service return wide.

Maria’s previous best result at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 2015. She lost in the first round in her last eight major appearances. Ostapenko reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.

