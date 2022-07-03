Left Menu

Chanderpaul appointed head coach of US Natl women's and U-19 teams

Ive enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the Head Coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one, the dogged left-hander of yesteryear said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:36 IST
Chanderpaul appointed head coach of US Natl women's and U-19 teams
  • Country:
  • United States

West Indies batting great Shivanarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of the United States of America's senior women's and U-19 teams for a period of 18 months, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

Chanderpaul, who is one of only 14 cricketers to score more than 10,000 Test runs, played 164 Tests and 268 One Day Internationals for the West Indies.

''USA Cricket are delighted to announce that Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the Head Coach of the National women's and Under 19 teams after the advertised recruitment process was completed,'' USA Cricket stated in a release.

''Chanderpaul will begin the role immediately as the Under 19 women's team depart for the Caribbean on Sunday for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 5 -13.'' Chanderpaul has signed a one and a half year contract until the end of 2023.

Chanderpaul, on his part, said, ''I am excited to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the USA National Women's Team and women's Under 19 team. ''The women's game is something I am a huge advocate of and I have followed the progress of the USA Women's National team with keen interest. ''I've enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the Head Coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one,'' the dogged left-hander of yesteryear said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022