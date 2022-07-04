Exposure Trip: India U-17 women lose 0-3 to Iceland

The India U-17 women's team lost 0-3 to Iceland in its second match of the Open Nordic Football Tournament here on Monday.

Iceland scored in both halves, with Emilia Oskarsdottir netting a second-half brace at the Jessheim Stadion.

It was a promising start for India as they got engaged in an intense mid-field battle that saw winger Anita Kumari take an early crack from wide right, which was saved.

Both Anita and India goalkeeper Melody Chanu were impressive in the first half. Anita made a few inroads around the half an hour mark, while Chanu had to make some acrobatic saves to keep her side in the game.

However, Iceland took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half when Lilja Bjork Unnarsdottir scored off a free-kick.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby brought on striker Lynda Kom in place of Kajol Dsouza in the second-half as India pressed for the equaliser.

Nitu Linda almost created a chance out of nowhere as she closed down her opposite number to snatch the ball off her feet inside the Iceland penalty area.

However, the opposition keeper was close at hand, managing to gather the ball.

With less than 30 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Emilia snuck in behind the Indian back-line and slipped it past Melody to double Iceland's lead.

Nitu and Kom had two more chances with the clock winding down, but they could not capitalise. Finally, with a little over five minutes of regulation time left, Emilia rounded off the tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)