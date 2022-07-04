England reach 107-1 at tea on Day 4

Chasing a stiff target of 378, England were 107 for one in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test against India here on Monday.

Ollie Pope (0) joined Alex Lees (56) were at the crease at the break, with England needing 271 more runs to win.

In the post-lunch session, England dismissed India for 245 in 81.5 overs.

Earlier, India resumed the day at 125 for 3 but overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) could add just 28 more before the former was dismissed by Stuart Broad.

The visitors continued to lose wickets with skipper Ben Stokes (4/33) emerging as the most successful bowler with four wickets. Broad (2/58) and Matty Potts (2/50) also snapped two wickets each.

On Sunday, India had taken a first-innings lead of 132 runs after dismissing England for 284.

The Indians made 416 all out in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 416 England 1st innings: 284 India 2nd innings: 245 all out in 81.5 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57; Stuart Broad 2/58, Matty Potts 2/50) England 2nd innings: 107 for 1 in 23 overs (Alex Lees 56 not out, Zak Crawley 46; Jasprit Bumrah 1/23) PTI ATK ATK AT

