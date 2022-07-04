Tennis-Tan's dream run ended by Anisimova at Wimbledon
Anisimova, the last remaining American woman in the singles, will take on 2019 champion Simona Halep next.
Harmony Tan's fairytale Wimbledon debut came to an end when the Frenchwoman was beaten 6-2 6-3 by 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round on Monday. World number 115 Tan, who stunned 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a late-night epic on day two, backed up that win with two more impressive performances.
But her wily game was no match for 20th seed Anisimova whose powerful baseline game got the job done in 74 minutes. Anisimova, the last remaining American woman in the singles, will take on 2019 champion Simona Halep next.
