Soccer-PSG part ways with manager Pochettino

Paris St Germain have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, ending the Argentine's 18-month stint at the French champions even though he had a year left on his contract.

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," the club said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Pochettino, who was appointed in January 2021, won the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22 and the French Cup in 2020-21 but failed to deliver in the Champions League, the only major trophy that has eluded PSG since Qatar Sports Investment took over in 2011. Christophe Galtier is set to replace Pochettino, with club president Nasser al-Khelaifi saying last month that they were in talks with Nice, who also moved quickly to appoint former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

