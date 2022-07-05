Richarlison banned for Tottenham's EPL opener

Left Menu

Tottenham forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new clubs English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season.Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds 30,000, the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict.Tottenham start the league hosting Southampton on August 6.

Richarlison Image Credit: Wikimedia
Tottenham forward Richarlison was banned on Tuesday from his new club's English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season.

Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct and was banned for one game and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,000), the English Football Association said in announcing the tribunal verdict.

Tottenham starts the league by hosting Southampton on August 6. Richarlison should be available to play at Chelsea one week later.

Richarlison scored in Everton's 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 which helped his then club avoid relegation. But a lit, blue smoke canister was thrown on the pitch by Everton supporters and Richarlison picked it up and threw it away from the field.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward signed for Tottenham last week for an initial transfer fee of 50 million pounds ($60 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

