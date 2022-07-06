Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's Putellas out of Euros with torn knee ligament

Updated: 06-07-2022 00:59 IST
Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will not play for Spain in the women's European Championship after tearing her knee ligament in training on the eve of the tournament, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

"The tests carried out on the Spanish international ... have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish Women's National Team suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee," the RFEF said in a statement.

