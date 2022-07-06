Left Menu

Blessing Muzarabani eager for Zimbabwe to qualify for upcoming T20 WC

It has been a long climb back to the summit of international cricket for Zimbabwe but Blessing Muzarabani knows they are within touching distance of dining at the top table once more.

The Chevrons were ineligible for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, following the agonising failure to secure a berth at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. Seamer Muzarabani believes his side are ready to remake their mark on the world stage but knows tough games lie ahead in ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B before they can do that.

"It has been really tough for us. I'm happy with the team right now because the guys are really working hard in the nets and hopefully we will execute our plan. I'm happy that we are getting these opportunities. I am just looking forward to going out there and just express ourselves. I'm sure we're going to enjoy it and try and win every game," said Muzarbani in a statement. Before the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Chevrons had been mainstays, competing at every iteration since 2009.

They now face three group stage games against Jersey, the USA and Singapore before the pivotal semi-final stage, with both finalists set to book their tickets to Australia. And with all games taking place on home soil in Bulawayo, Muzarabani is hoping the cricketers can put on a show for their country.

"It's going to be a good opportunity to go out there and play. We just need to win the game, that's the first thing, and hopefully, we will play well. We are going to make the crowd happy and our families happy. That's our aim. We want to make our families proud, we want to make the supporters proud," said the pacer. The qualifiers offer a chance for the Chevrons to begin a new era in Zimbabwe cricket and Muzarabani believes they have a good chance of doing so with an exciting batch of players coming through.

"There's some really good talent, some good young guys coming up. There's a really good batter, [Tadiwanashe] Marumani and there is Wesley [Madherve] as well. The future is looking bright but right now this is all about this tournament," said Muzarabani. (ANI)

