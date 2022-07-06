Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for India's tour of West Indies: Sources

In order to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for India's tour of the West Indies. Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Currently, the Men in Blue are facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17.

According to ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli and Bumrah are among some other senior players who are likely to be rested for the tour. Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, Bumrah led Team India at the Edgbaston and impressed everyone with his pace and fiery knock, where he smashed 35 runs in a single over by Stuart Broad and created a world record. In the fifth Test, a 269-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the home side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

They were able to successfully chase down the target of 378 set by India. This win comes after England was bundled out for 284 in their first innings, trailing by 132 runs after India posted 416 in their first innings. India was bundled out for 245 in the third innings of the match setting a target of 378 for England to win. With this, England levelled the series 2-2, denying India their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. They have also completed the most successful run chase at Edgbaston while India have been handed their first Test loss while defending a total of 350 or more.

India and England will now face each other for the three-match T20I series with the first game on Thursday at Southampton. (ANI)

