Soccer-Rennes sign keeper Mandanda from Marseille

Stade Rennais have signed France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda on a two-year contract from Olympique de Marseille, the Ligue 1 clubs announced on Wednesday. "OM would like to sincerely thank Steve for everything he has brought to the club since joining us in 2007." Rennes finished in fourth in Ligue 1 last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:29 IST
Stade Rennais have signed France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda on a two-year contract from Olympique de Marseille, the Ligue 1 clubs announced on Wednesday. The 37-year-old, who still had two years left on his contract, leaves Marseille after 613 games -- a club record -- across two spells, the highlight of which was their league title success in the 2009-10 season.

"Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda have decided to go their separate ways by mutual agreement," the club said in a statement https://www.om.fr/en/news/4803/1st-team/66098-good-bye-steve-mandanda?utm_source=OM+Site&utm_medium=Good+bye+Steve&utm_campaign=Good+bye+Steve. "OM would like to sincerely thank Steve for everything he has brought to the club since joining us in 2007." Rennes finished in fourth in Ligue 1 last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

