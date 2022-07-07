SL's Dhananjaya, Asitha and Vandersay test COVID-19 positive ahead of second Test against Australia

Sri Lanka camp have been rocked with three more COVID-19 cases ahead of the second Test against Australia in Galle, starting Friday. As per International Cricket Council, all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay have tested positive for COVID-19, ruling them out of the second Test. All three players were featured in the opening Test in Galle.

The announcement comes as a further blow for the hosts, who will already be without the services of spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who also tested positive this week. This has fetched the number of cases in the Sri Lankan camp during the series to five. The hosts though will be supported by the return of former skipper Angelo Mathews, who will be available for selection. Mathews was withdrawn during the first Test after testing COVID-19 positive, with Oshada Fernando coming in as his replacement.

All the other members of the squad have tested negative and the hosts have added spinner Lakshan Sandakan to the team. Sri Lanka currently trail the two-match series 1-0, after losing the first Test at the same venue by 10 wickets. A win will be of critical importance to them to draw level in the series, and also to gain some important World Test Championship points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)