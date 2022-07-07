'Om Helicopteraya Namah': Birthday wishes pour in for 41-year-'young' MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli described him as an 'elder brother', so did his once upon a time shadow Suresh Raina while Virender Sehwag in his inimitable style gave a grand salutation 'Om Helicopteraya Namaha' as legendary former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who is going through the worst phase of his illustrious career, led the tributes on Twitter, and on a tad emotional note.

Describing Dhoni like his ''elder brother'', Kohli posted: ''A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip.'' A masterclass captain and the only one to win all three ICC trophies -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2103 Champions Trophy -- is currently holidaying in England.

Having spent his birthday eve watching Rafael Nadal's win over Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinal, Dhoni celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in England with India's current wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also in attendance.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a short video in which Dhoni was seen blowing candles while she also posted an Instagram story where Pant was seen in a group photograph.

In his typical witty way, Sehwag said no match is over till Dhoni is at the crease.

''Till the time full stop doesn't come, a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, match isn't completed.

''Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person and player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha,'' Sehwag tweeted.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Dhoni from the IPL 2022 where he's hugging him. Describing Dhoni as his 'darling', he wrote: ''Wishing you the best birthday Mahi bhai.'' Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar also wished on Dhoni's birthday: ''Wishing a fine leader, teammate and friend a very happy birthday! Have a great one.'' His former Chennai Super Kings teammate Raina, who shares a special bonding with Dhoni, posted: ''Happy Birthday to my big brother.'' PTI KHS ''Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!'' Describing Dhoni as ''an idol and an inspiration,'' the BCCI also wished on his 41st birthday.

''Here's wishing MS Dhoni, former Team India Captain and one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday,'' BCCI tweeted.

Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have won four IPL titles.

His franchise posted a video on its Twitter handle which had wishes from its players for the ''Thala''.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was seen singing a song which had Dhoni's achievements in it.

The likes of Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Robin Uthappa and several youngsters were also seen wishing Dhoni in the video.

Here's a compilation of other tweets who also wished Dhoni on his special day.

Dinesh Karthik: ''Happy Birthday Legend. MS Dhoni is an idol for everyone! Wishing you a very happy birthday MS.'' Jay Shah: Happy birthday to the man whose understanding of the game and ways to tackle challenges is unmatched. Your ingrained confidence and attitude to lead from the front made us believe that #TeamIndia can win any game. Wishing you good health and happiness. Mohammed Kaif: ''Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.'' Harbhajan Singh: ''Very very happy birthday to you MS Dhoni. My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always.'' Cheteshwar Pujara: ''Happy birthday, @msdhoni Wish you the very best for the coming year! Keep shining always.'' PTI TAP KHS KHS

