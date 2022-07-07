Tennis-Clinical Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final
Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.
Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands. Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.
Yet the 17th seed needed little assistance, as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final, where she will meet Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Halep
- Grand Slam
- Kazakhstan
- Kazakh
- Tunisian
- Russian
- Rybakina
- Elena Rybakina
- Wimbledon
- Romanian
ALSO READ
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine unchanged
Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine
Russian refinery says it was struck by drones from direction of Ukraine
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, one killed
UK says no restrictions on Russian nationals working in Britain