Soccer-Ajax sign winger Bergwijn from Spurs

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:26 IST
Ajax Amsterdam Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ajax Amsterdam have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($31.61 million), the clubs said on Friday. Bergwijn, who was born in Amsterdam, has signed a five-year contract to return to the Dutch side having previously played for their academy before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

"He is a player with many qualities," Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder said. "He has the enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented.

He made more than 80 appearances for the London club in all competitions during his two-and-a-half year-stint in England, scoring eight goals. The 24-year-old, who has made 22 appearances for the Netherlands, was part of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at PSV.

Ajax won their third consecutive Eredivisie title last season and reached the round of 16 of the Champions League. ($1 = 0.9911 euros) ($1 = 0.9885 euros)

