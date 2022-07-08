Youth National Boxing C'ships: Tamanna among four Haryana women to enter quarters

Asian champion Tamanna progressed to the women's quarterfinals alongside three other Haryana boxers, while Vanshaj and Vishwanath Suresh shone in men's section on the second day of the Youth National Championships here.

Living up to the expectations, Tamanna registered a resounding unanimous decision win over Manipur's Bandana Kayenpaibam in the 50kg last-16 bout.

Neeru Khatri handed Haryana its second win in the women's category when she blanked Andhra Pradesh's Sravana Sandhya Kampara by 5-0 margin in the 54kg.

Prachi (60kg) and Ravina (63kg) were the other two boxers from Haryana to advance to the last eight as they secured Referee Stopping Contest (RSC) wins over Delhi's Chanchal Neem and Gujarat's Yashvi Patel respectively.

From Goa, Rudha Rathod (50kg) and Daniella D'Souza (57kg) entered the last 8 stages after beating Theja VP of Kerala and Megha Jani of Gujarat respectively.

West Bengal's Tejyosini also advanced to the quarterfinals in the women's 48kg with a win over Assam's Sujuma Boro.

In the men's opening round, Asian champions Vanshaj and Vishwanath led the domination of Haryana and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) respectively.

Vanshaj put up a powerful performance to secure a RSC win against Rajasthan's Sankalap Lavaniya in the 63.5kg category, while Ganga (51kg), Akshat (54kg), Sumit (57kg), Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Ishan Kataria (80kg) were the other Haryana pugilists who also made winning starts.

SSCB's all five boxers in action on the second day registered convincing victories. Vishwanath set the tone with a win against Gujarat's Dhaval Raval in the 48kg.

Later Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), and Ankush Panghal (67kg) maintained SSCB's unbeaten run with dominating wins in their respective opening-round contests.

