Kaith inks three-year deal with Mohun Bagan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith on a three-year contract.

The Mariners, who lost the ISL Winner's Shield to Jamshedpur FC last season, have also roped in promising 19-year-old goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Sheikh.

Both of them have been sent to Spain for a three-week pre-season training under their goalkeeping coach Javier Pindado, the club said in a statement.

Head coach Juan Ferrando will also be present during the camp which is arranged specially for the goalkeepers, it added.

With Kaith on board, it now remains to be seen whether Amrinder Singh stays with the side for the upcoming season.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Kaith joined Shillong Lajong FC ahead of the 2014-15 I-League.

He was part of FC Pune City's squad in the 2016 ISL without getting a game, but in the next season, he was at goal for a large part of their campaign.

He earned seven clean sheets for the Stallions, which was joint-most for the season.

He joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2019-20 season and featured prominently in their runners-up finish.

In 2020-21, he continued his good work in goal for Chennaiyin FC.

Overall, he has played 70 matches in the ISL, of which he has 173 saves. He has kept clean sheets in 19 matches, while conceding 98 goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

