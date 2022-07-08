Tennis-Czech Republic, Poland and U.S. drawn in BJK Cup 'Group of Death'

Former champions Czech Republic and United States have been pooled alongside Poland in the proverbial "Group of Death" for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Friday. The 12-team tournament will be held in Glasgow from Nov. 8-13.

Top seeds Switzerland, who finished runners-up last year, have been drawn with Canada and Italy, while seven-times winners Australia will battle it out with Slovakia and Belgium. Hosts Britain, Spain and Kazakhstan make up the fourth group for the event, which will see the four winners from each group progress to the semi-finals.

Defending champions Russia will not feature in this year's Finals after the International Tennis Federation banned them from team competitions over the country's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". Russian players were also barred from this year's Wimbledon but have been allowed to compete in other tournaments under a neutral flag.

Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium

Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Britain Group D: Czech Republic, United States, Poland

