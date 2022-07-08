Left Menu

Cycling-Pogacar wins seventh stage to extend Tour de France lead

Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he won the seventh stage, a 176.3-km ride between Tomblaine and the top of the Super Planche des Belles Filles on Friday. Overall, Pogacar leads Vingegaard by 35 seconds with Britain's Geraint Thomas sitting in third place, one minute and 10 seconds off the pace.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:53 IST
Cycling-Pogacar wins seventh stage to extend Tour de France lead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he won the seventh stage, a 176.3-km ride between Tomblaine and the top of the Super Planche des Belles Filles on Friday. The two-time defending champion from Slovenia pipped last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark to the line at the end of a punishing ascent with gradients going over 20% at times in a final kilometre raced on dusty roads.

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, took third place, 12 seconds behind. Overall, Pogacar leads Vingegaard by 35 seconds with Britain's Geraint Thomas sitting in third place, one minute and 10 seconds off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022