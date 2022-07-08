Adidas becomes official performance footwear for Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games

German footwear and accessories major Adidas has become the official performance footwear partner for the Indian contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Adidas has unveiled its latest performance footwear Supernova along with a customised backpack and duffle bag for the athletes as part of the official CWG kit during the athlete send-off ceremony, said a statement.

''The brand has always been at the forefront of supporting and empowering athletes with the best-in-class performance-enhancing gear,'' it said.

CWG 2022 games is slated to kickstart on July 28 in Birmingham, England.

''This year's CWG contingent includes some of Adidas' leading athletes like Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, Manpreet Singh, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Manika Batra, who will be gunning for gold in their respective sports,'' it said.

Speaking on this partnership with the IOA, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director- Brand Adidas said, ''We are incredibly proud of this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association for the CWG. Our endeavour is to support our athletes with the best performance gear to enhance their sporting experience and set them up for success''.

