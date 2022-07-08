Soccer-Spain's Reina returns to Villarreal for second spell
Former Spain international Pepe Reina has joined LaLiga side Villarreal on a one-year deal, the club said on Friday, following two seasons at Italy's Lazio. The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who made more than 50 appearances for Serie A club Lazio, returned to Villarreal for a second spell, having played for the 2020-21 Europa League winners from 2002-05.
"17 years later and with the excitement of a child, I return to what was, is and will be my home," Reina said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PReina25/status/1545307504846012416. "I am ready to give my best to help the club achieve their goals. It will be an honour to defend this shield again."
Former Liverpool keeper Reina was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2010, and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.
