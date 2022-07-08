Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's Reina returns to Villarreal for second spell

Former Spain international Pepe Reina has joined LaLiga side Villarreal on a one-year deal, the club said on Friday, following two seasons at Italy's Lazio.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:15 IST
Soccer-Spain's Reina returns to Villarreal for second spell
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Spain international Pepe Reina has joined LaLiga side Villarreal on a one-year deal, the club said on Friday, following two seasons at Italy's Lazio. The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who made more than 50 appearances for Serie A club Lazio, returned to Villarreal for a second spell, having played for the 2020-21 Europa League winners from 2002-05.

"17 years later and with the excitement of a child, I return to what was, is and will be my home," Reina said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PReina25/status/1545307504846012416. "I am ready to give my best to help the club achieve their goals. It will be an honour to defend this shield again."

Former Liverpool keeper Reina was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup in 2010, and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022