Left Menu

Germany demolish Denmark 4-0 in women's Euro 2022 match

Germany were the favourites in the second match of Group B and did not disappoint

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:37 IST
Germany demolish Denmark 4-0 in women's Euro 2022 match
Germany vs Denmark (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Women's EURO 2022. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

Germany earned an easy 4-0 win against Denmark with a dominant performance in UEFA women's Euro 2022 match here. Germany were the favourites in the second match of Group B and certainly did not disappoint in what was a rather entertaining game for the fans.

Lina Magull opened the scoring for the Germans in 21st minute and this remained the scoreline when the first half ended. In the second half, Lea Schuller doubled the lead in the 57th minute with an excellent header. The Danish side barely posed any danger with only 3 shots on target during the entire game.

Germany tripled their lead in the 78th minute as substitute Lattwein put the ball in the goal from a rebound. The fourth goal came from yet another substitute Popp in the 86th minute. Near the end of the game, 19-year-old Danish midfielder, Kathrine Moller Kuhl received a second yellow card resulting in her being sent off in injury time.

Germany are the favourites in the competition and nine-time tournament champions have started their Euro campaign with a bang. Denmark had knocked Germany out in the quarter-finals in the last edition of the tournament and it was like a revenge match for the German team.

"We played an outstanding game. We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn't really take advantage of in the first half. We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved," Germany manager Voss Tecklenburg said on UEFA.com. Germany is on the top of the Group B table followed by Spain. The two teams will face each other next Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022