Germany demolish Denmark 4-0 in women's Euro 2022 match

Germany earned an easy 4-0 win against Denmark with a dominant performance in UEFA women's Euro 2022 match here. Germany were the favourites in the second match of Group B and certainly did not disappoint in what was a rather entertaining game for the fans.

Lina Magull opened the scoring for the Germans in 21st minute and this remained the scoreline when the first half ended. In the second half, Lea Schuller doubled the lead in the 57th minute with an excellent header. The Danish side barely posed any danger with only 3 shots on target during the entire game.

Germany tripled their lead in the 78th minute as substitute Lattwein put the ball in the goal from a rebound. The fourth goal came from yet another substitute Popp in the 86th minute. Near the end of the game, 19-year-old Danish midfielder, Kathrine Moller Kuhl received a second yellow card resulting in her being sent off in injury time.

Germany are the favourites in the competition and nine-time tournament champions have started their Euro campaign with a bang. Denmark had knocked Germany out in the quarter-finals in the last edition of the tournament and it was like a revenge match for the German team.

"We played an outstanding game. We were at it right away and created plenty of scoring chances that we didn't really take advantage of in the first half. We were incredibly dominant and aggressive. It was a great team effort by everyone involved," Germany manager Voss Tecklenburg said on UEFA.com. Germany is on the top of the Group B table followed by Spain. The two teams will face each other next Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)