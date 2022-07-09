Left Menu

India set England 171 to win in 2nd T20I

India managed a decent 170 for eight against England in the second T20 International here on Saturday.Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit a 20-ball 31 and Rishabh Pant made 15-ball 26.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:49 IST
India managed a decent 170 for eight against England in the second T20 International here on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit a 20-ball 31 and Rishabh Pant made 15-ball 26. Chris Jordan (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Richard Gleeson (3/15) snared three wickets on debut. Brief Scores: India: 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4/27, Richard Gleeson 3/15).

