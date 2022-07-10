Left Menu

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Rostyn Griffiths

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths.The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract which runs until the end of the 202223 season.He won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 202021 season and also featured in the clubs debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers title in 202122 with the Melbourne-based club.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:27 IST
Mumbai City FC complete signing of Rostyn Griffiths
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced the signing of central defender Rostyn Griffiths.

The 34-year-old joins the Islanders from fellow City Football Group side and A-League outfit Melbourne City FC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He won the A-League Premiers and Championship double in the 2020/21 season and also featured in the club's debut continental campaign at the 2022 AFC Champions League, before getting his hands on a second consecutive Premiers title in 2021/22 with the Melbourne-based club. Griffiths started his career with then-Premier League side Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia to ply his trade. He made his A-league debut with Adelaide United and went on to represent North Queensland Fury and Central Coast Mariners, where he had a very successful spell, winning the Premiers in the 2011/12 season. Griffiths then featured for China's Guangzhou City and the Dutch club Roda JC before returning to A-league with Perth Glory.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, he turned out for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent in the 2017/18 Uzbekistan Super League. He has a total of 321 appearances and 23 goals to his name in his club career so far. ''Personally, this is a new challenge in my life and I'm ready for it. The club's vision and ambition is a huge factor in helping my decision to come here along with what Des Buckingham intends to build here at Mumbai City,'' Griffiths was quoted as saying in a media release. The club's head coach Des Buckingham described the 34-year-old as a top player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022