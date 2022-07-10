Left Menu

Nottingham Forest signs left back Richards from Bayern

He has signed a four-year contract with Forest.Im thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time, Richards said in a statement.

Nottingham Forest signs left back Richards from Bayern
Nottingham Forest strengthened its squad for its first English Premier League campaign since 1999 on Sunday with the signing of English left-back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich.

Richards arrives following a year at Bayern spent largely on the bench after joining the German champion from English second-tier team Reading. He has signed a four-year contract with Forest.

"I'm thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time," Richards said in a statement. "The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there are great ambitions for the Premier League return.'' Richards appeared in 12 Bundesliga games last season as Bayern won the German title but only played the full 90 minutes in one of those.

He is Forest's third signing from the German league this season after Mainz defender Moussa Niakhaté and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

