Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA says rival Super League a textbook cartel

He said UEFA used its share of revenue, which stands at 6.5% and amounts to 190 million euros ($192 million) this year, primarily to promote soccer in Europe. UEFA's conflict of interest springing from its regulatory role and commercial businesses means it will never authorise a competitor, Super League lawyer Miguel Odriozola told the court.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:31 IST
Soccer-UEFA says rival Super League a textbook cartel

UEFA on Monday criticised the breakaway European Super League with its group of elite clubs as a textbook example of a cartel, as the European soccer body sought to defend its power and lucrative media rights at a hearing at Europe's top court.

The spat between UEFA, world soccer body FIFA and the European Super League is closely watched by other sports, as well as clubs and players eyeing money-spinning deals offered by rebel bodies. The European Super League folded less than 48 hours after it was announced last year, after an outcry by fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, however, remain holdouts. The Super League then sued UEFA and FIFA at a Spanish court which later sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The notion of a closed league of rich clubs is "a textbook example of a cartel", UEFA lawyer Donald Slater told the 15-judge panel at the CJEU.

He said authorising the Super League would have led to the emergence of other closed leagues and the collapse of the existing system of open competitions. He said UEFA used its share of revenue, which stands at 6.5% and amounts to 190 million euros ($192 million) this year, primarily to promote soccer in Europe.

UEFA's conflict of interest springing from its regulatory role and commercial businesses means it will never authorise a competitor, Super League lawyer Miguel Odriozola told the court. "For many decades, UEFA has ruled with an iron fist and beaten away any club that threatens its monopoly. We have taken upon ourselves to denounce the practices of UEFA," he said.

The European Commission and all 27 EU countries as well as Iceland and Norway backed UEFA and FIFA. The court will rule next year. The case is C333/21 European Superleague Company. ($1 = 0.9921 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022