ISL: Joel Chianese signs one-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC have secured a one-year extension deal with Australian forward Joel Chianese, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season. Chianese made his ISL debut in the 2020-21 season after head coach Manuel Marquez signed him from Perth Glory. Since then, the forward has played a pivotal part under the command of his gaffer, registering seven goals and four assists across 31 games over his two seasons at Hyderabad FC.

"I am very excited to be a part of the HFC family for another season. We've tasted success and now it's an exciting challenge to see if we can reproduce that again," said Joel Chianese in a statement. An ever-reliable player in the squad, Chianese is a trusted overseas option for Marquez, and it is this trust that made it easy for the Australian to extend his stay in Yellow and Black.

"I think Manolo has a way of getting the best out of the Indian players but also managing the foreign group very well. He's very approachable and that goes a long way to creating a good relationship," said Chianese. The Australian forward has tasted success not only under Marquez but is also a favourite among the HFC faithful. With fans thronging back to Hyderabad FC's home - Gachibowli stadium, in the upcoming season, Chianese's name is among the top favourites to be cheered on.

"We really can't wait to play in front of you all at our home stadium. We have felt the support from afar the last 2 seasons held in the bio-bubble and now it's time to be loud," added Chianese. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)