Cycling-Pogacar's team under dark COVID-19 cloud on Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France challenge was under a massive threat after two of the two-time defending champion's teammates tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the 10th stage on Tuesday. His UAE Emirates team said that New Zealand's George Bennett was leaving the race after a positive COVID-19 test, adding later that Rafal Majka, one of Pogacar's key lieutenants in the mountains, was also positive.

Poland's Majka, however, continues the race as he has not shown any symptoms and was not deemed contagious. "On Monday (Bennett) was tested as per internal protocols of the team and returned a positive result. This was confirmed with a PCR test," UAE said in a statement.

"Therefore he will not start today," team doctor Adrian Rotunno said. "Majka is asymptomatic and analyzing his PCR we found he had a very low risk of infectivity. As per protocol, we reported it to the International Cycling Union medical team this morning, who granted Rafal permission to take the start just before the race departure," Rotunno explained.

"We are aware of Rafal's clinical picture and are closely monitoring his situation." Last Saturday, Vegard Stake Laengen also pulled out with COVID-19, which means that Pogacar's team is now down to six riders going into a grueling week in the Alps.

"It's a really difficult situation. We were riding every day together, but in the hotel, we try to stay away as much as possible, isolated," said Pogacar. "I just hope that nothing will transmit to others."

Pogacar leads the overall standings, 39 seconds ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard. Tuesday's 10th stage is a 148-km mountain trek to Megeve.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Luke Durbridge was also pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19, his Bike Exchange-Jayco team said. "Unfortunately Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today's stage 10," the Australian outfit said in a statement.

Bennett is the fifth rider to leave the race with a positive COVID-19 test since the start on July 1. All riders had been tested on Sunday night and all tests had returned negative.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition. Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between the race, International Cycling Union (UCI), and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

In light of the recent positive tests, race organizers announced that the starting paddock would be closed to reporters and team guests until further notice.

