Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Herta feels fast enough for Formula One after first test

Race-winning U.S. IndyCar driver Colton Herta said he felt fast enough for Formula One after a 'fun' first test with McLaren at Portugal's Portimao circuit. The 22-year-old Andretti Autosport driver, who stepped behind the wheel of last year's MCL35M car on Monday and Tuesday at the Algarve track, completed 162 laps and a total distance of 750km.

Golf-The Claret Jug comes with weight of history at St Andrews

The Claret Jug weighs only 5.5 pounds (2.5kg) but when The Open is played on the Old Course at the 'Home of Golf', the trophy comes with the added weight of history. Tiger Woods, who snatched two of his three Open titles at St Andrews, said this windswept stretch of Scottish coastline, not Augusta National, is his favourite venue.

Tennis-Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said on Tuesday that her win at the All England Club was a collective triumph that would not have been possible without the support of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. The Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018 to get more financial support, became the country's first major singles champion at the weekend when she rallied to beat Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur to lift the Wimbledon title.

Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance

American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star turn at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field as the world record holder plans a demolition in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Championships which start on Friday. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old who has made the extraordinary feel almost routine as she returns to the track where she has now twice broken the world record.

Cycling-Tour de France resumes after climate activists try to block riders

The 10th stage of the Tour de France was halted for 10 minutes on Tuesday after half a dozen climate activists tried to stop riders on the road before being pulled out by police and a senior organisers' official. The activists, one of them wearing a t-shirt saying "We have 989 days left", sat on the road some 36 kilometres (22 miles) from the finish in Megeve, a Reuters witness said.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer strong as Mets turn back Braves

Max Scherzer threw seven strong innings and Pete Alonso drove in two runs to help the New York Mets beat the host Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of a three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The first-place Mets ended the Braves' three-game winning streak and improved to 3-2 against Atlanta this season.

Tennis-Kyrgios needs Freud to help him deal with his demons says McEnroe

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios does not require a coach but someone like Sigmund Freud to sort out his problems as tennis needs the Australian maverick, seven-times major winner John McEnroe said. The 27-year-old Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday but not before he had left his mark on the grasscourt major where he delighted fans with his immense talent but also frustrated them with his temperament.

Golf-DeChambeau and Bridgestone part ways after move to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau and Bridgestone Golf have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership following the former major champion's decision to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the company said on Tuesday. DeChambeau, who is among the game's more high-profile players and one of the longest hitters the sport has ever seen, joined LIV last month, resulting in his suspension from the PGA Tour.

Golf-Older and wiser, Spieth primed to continue resurgence

When Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale he appeared to have the golfing world at his feet with three major titles to his name at the age of 23. The American, however, has failed to add to that haul, sliding down the world rankings to 92nd early last year following a sustained form slump from which he has only recently emerged.

Soccer-Clinical Germany beat Spain 2-0 to roll into the quarter-finals

Eight-times women's European champions Germany cruised clinically into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Group B winners with a game to spare on Tuesday after beating Spain 2-0 at Brentford's Community Stadium. Spain, who had hoped for an historic first win over Germany, enjoyed far more of the ball but lacked the final touch against opponents who pressed hard and were quick to seize their chances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)