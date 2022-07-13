Left Menu

President flags off Kenyan teams for World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games

Speaking during the brief ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta commended the sportsmen and women for bringing pride and honour to the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:47 IST
Kenya is sending a contingent of 46 athletes to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon while 157 athletes will represent the country at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games. Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday flagged off the Kenyan teams to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK.

"…there's no question in the minds of Kenyans that athletics has brought this nation great pride. And this has been made possible through you, because it is you who are the face of this great republic when you are out there. We are truly grateful for the efforts that you put into what you do," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State urged the teams to continue raising the country's profile high by shining at global events, expressing satisfaction that the athletes were adequately prepared for the championships.

"There's been a lot of work, a lot of efforts on your part, on the part of your coaches and the technical team, on the part of the Ministry, on the part of Athletics Kenya, on the part of the National Olympic Committee and all those who have been involved but at the end of the day it is your personal commitment that places you at the top of what our country has to offer," the President said.

Kenya is sending a contingent of 46 athletes to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon while 157 athletes will represent the country at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed thanked the President for the support he has always extended to the Kenyan sports fraternity.

The CS assured that her Ministry in partnership with all athletics organizations prepared the teams well for the championships.

"Your Excellency, I want to thank you. You have always made time for us in the sports sector. You have always supported us and we are really very grateful, the CS said.

Present at the event were the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat and his Athletics Kenya counterpart Lt.Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei.

(With Inputs from APO)

