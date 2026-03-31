PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.
PTI | Kannur | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
- PM Modi
- Kerala
- Assembly elections
- LDF
- Congress
- Kannur
- rally
- politics
- elections
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