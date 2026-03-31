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Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup has informed the Vietnamese government of its decision to abandon its plan for Vietnam's largest LNG-fired power plant, opting to pursue a renewable energy project instead. This pivot is due to soaring LNG prices triggered by geopolitical tensions. Vingroup proposes a hybrid renewable energy project with battery storage as a viable alternative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:05 IST
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge
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Vingroup, a leading Vietnamese conglomerate, has decided to pivot from its plans to construct the country's largest LNG-fired power station, opting for renewable energy development instead. The decision, prompted by rising LNG fuel costs due to geopolitical conflicts, indicates a shift in energy strategies.

The March 25 document revealed Vingroup's intention, just weeks after GE Vernova was chosen to supply machinery for the intended 4.8 GW LNG plant. This move suggests potential delays or cancellations of LNG projects as the war impacts energy economics.

Vingroup's change of strategy includes a proposal for a hybrid renewable energy project with battery energy storage to Vietnam's industry ministry, estimating costs at about $25 billion. This approach, though costlier, could mitigate dependency on volatile LNG prices.

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