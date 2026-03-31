Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup, a leading Vietnamese conglomerate, has decided to pivot from its plans to construct the country's largest LNG-fired power station, opting for renewable energy development instead. The decision, prompted by rising LNG fuel costs due to geopolitical conflicts, indicates a shift in energy strategies.

The March 25 document revealed Vingroup's intention, just weeks after GE Vernova was chosen to supply machinery for the intended 4.8 GW LNG plant. This move suggests potential delays or cancellations of LNG projects as the war impacts energy economics.

Vingroup's change of strategy includes a proposal for a hybrid renewable energy project with battery energy storage to Vietnam's industry ministry, estimating costs at about $25 billion. This approach, though costlier, could mitigate dependency on volatile LNG prices.