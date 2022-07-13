Left Menu

Ultimate Kho Kho inaugural season to kick off from August 14 in Pune

India's first-ever franchise-based professional Kho-Kho league will host its matches at the sprawling Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Ultimate Kho Kho). Image Credit: ANI
The much-awaited opening season of the Ultimate Kho Kho will roll out on Sunday, August 14 in Pune. Six teams will engage in gripping action that will culminate with the title clash on September 4.

India's first-ever franchise-based professional Kho-Kho league will host its matches at the sprawling Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The inaugural season will witness six teams in the shape and form of Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah and Punit Balan), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports) competing for the inaugural season over 21 days.

Promoted by Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the league aims to revolutionize this indigenous sport with a modern twist both on-air and on-ground. Ultimate Kho Kho CEO, Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement, "We would like to thank all our six team owners and Sony Sports Network, who have shown their support and faith in our vision as Ultimate Kho Kho. Our objective has always been to transform Kho Kho and bring forth the new avatar in front of the masses of India to make our country a multisport nation"

A total of 34 matches will be played with two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage. The knockout matches will be played in an exciting playoff format which will consist of qualifier and eliminator matches. The Live broadcast will begin at 7:00 pm (IST) and continue until 10:00 pm (IST) on each match day. The revamped format of Ultimate Kho Kho promises to be an exciting and engaging game for not only the Kho Kho players but also sports enthusiasts and viewers.

India's leading sports broadcasting network, Sony Sports Network will take the LIVE nail-biting action of Ultimate Kho Kho to the living rooms of the viewers and fans as the official broadcasters for the league. Ultimate Kho Kho will be LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4) and be available on SonyLIV. (ANI)

