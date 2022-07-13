Indian women footballers Soumya, Jyoti to go for trial at Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb

India international woman footballer Soumya Guguloth and national level player Jyoti Chauhan will undergo a two-week trial at Croatia's top-tier club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb next month.

The duo was invited by the Croatian club for a pre-season and extended trials in the first week of August for 12-15 days. ZNK Dinamo Zagreb, founded in 2016, plays in the Croatian First Division and finished third in the last three seasons. Soumya and Jyoti were picked for the trial by ZNK Dinamo Zagreb assistant coach Mia Medvedoski, who attended a trial organised by 'Women in Sports' from June 6-11 in Kolkata.

''Soumya and Jyoti have been invited by Croatia's most famous club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb to join them for their pre-season and extended trial for assessment for a possible longer term contract with the club,'' a statement from 'Women in Sports' said.

Both the players were part of the Gokulam Kerala team that won the 2022 Indian Women's League.

Hailing from Telangana, Soumya, who will turn 21 on July 18, was a part of the Indian team that toured Sweden recently. She played against Sweden and USA.

The 23-year-old Jyoti, from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, is yet to break into the India team though she has been called for national camps in the past. She has represented her state in the Senior Nationals and also part of the country's top women's club Gokulam Kerala. ''Soumya is a fast winger while Jyoti is strong striker and attacking midfielder,'' said Anuj Kichlu, who is player representative of both.

Recently, India international players Dangmei Grace and Manisha Kalyan joined top clubs abroad. Dangmei joined Uzbekistan side FC Nasaf for a six-month stint while Manisha signed a two-year contract with Apollon Ladies FC of Cyprus. Both last played for Gokulam Kerala in IWL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)