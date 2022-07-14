Harbhajan to play in second edition of Legends League Cricket

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:56 IST
India spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo/ Harbhajan Singh Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be back in the cricket field when he competes in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September. Harbhajan will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup-winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. "It makes me feel supercharged to be back on the ground and play with the global legends of the game. I am looking forward to September eagerly," Harbhajan said.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketers, Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin have joined the league's player draft for the upcoming season. The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World respectively.

