Cricket-Chahal shines as India bowl out England for 246 in second ODI

England's attempt to rebuild came unstuck after Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) leg before wicket before skipper Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami (1-48) to be dismissed for four. Liam Livingstone took the attack to Pandya but the bowler got his revenge when the Lancastrian holed out in the deep after an entertaining run-a-ball 33.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 21:55 IST
Cricket-Chahal shines as India bowl out England for 246 in second ODI
Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through England's middle-order as the Indian attack dominated again to bowl out the home side for 246 inside 50 overs in the second one-day international of their three-match series at Lord's on Thursday. Chahal ended with figures of 4-47, claiming the prized scalps of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in a quality display of leg-spin bowling.

England were put into bat and Jason Roy was the first to depart, chipping a Hardik Pandya delivery to fine leg after a scratchy 23, while Bairstow continued his rich vein of form before being cleaned up by Chahal for a breezy 38. England's attempt to rebuild came unstuck after Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) leg before wicket before skipper Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami (1-48) to be dismissed for four.

Liam Livingstone took the attack to Pandya but the bowler got his revenge when the Lancastrian holed out in the deep after an entertaining run-a-ball 33. It took a late rally from Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) to push England close to 250. India lead the series 1-0 following a thumping 10-wicket win in the opening game at the Oval.

