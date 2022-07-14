Cricket-Chahal shines as India bowl out England for 246 in second ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal ripped through England's middle-order as the Indian attack dominated again to bowl out the home side for 246 inside 50 overs in the second one-day international of their three-match series at Lord's on Thursday. Chahal ended with figures of 4-47, claiming the prized scalps of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes in a quality display of leg-spin bowling.

England were put into bat and Jason Roy was the first to depart, chipping a Hardik Pandya delivery to fine leg after a scratchy 23, while Bairstow continued his rich vein of form before being cleaned up by Chahal for a breezy 38. England's attempt to rebuild came unstuck after Chahal trapped Root (11) and Stokes (21) leg before wicket before skipper Jos Buttler missed a straight ball off Mohammed Shami (1-48) to be dismissed for four.

Liam Livingstone took the attack to Pandya but the bowler got his revenge when the Lancastrian holed out in the deep after an entertaining run-a-ball 33. It took a late rally from Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) to push England close to 250. India lead the series 1-0 following a thumping 10-wicket win in the opening game at the Oval.

