Cycling-Pidcock ready to turn into Tour de France title contender in the near future

Tom Pidcock was already looking for more on the Tour de France after winning the iconic stage to L'Alpe d'Huez to cement his reputation as the hottest prospect in British cycling on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, already a mountain biking Olympic gold medallist and the cyclocross world champion, rode the final 10 kilometres of the 13.8-km ascent at 8.1% solo after dropping his breakaway companions to clinch his biggest road race victory. While he ranked it just below his Tokyo Olympic title, the win showed that Pidcock had the climbing abilities to become a contender for the overall title in the coming years.

After starting the Tour as a domestique for Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates and Dani Martinez, Pidcock lies eighth overall. His breakaway move helped him make up for some of the time he lost in Wednesday's gruelling Alpine trek to the Col du Granon. "I've won a stage on the Tour this year, I'm pretty satisfied," Pidcock told reporters.

"I'm ambitious, I'm here to learn. I've learned a lot and if I compare myself to (defending champion Tadej) Pogacar or Wout (van Aert), they are older and they have more experience than me. "I'm ambitious, I think I have bigger ambitions in this race in the for the future for sure."

Pidcock will continue on his learning curve at this year's Tour as he will need to work for Thomas, who is third overall with a decent chance of finishing on the podium in Paris, and for Yates, who is fifth overall. Thursday's ride will, however, remain one of Pidcock's greatest memories.

He made his first move at the top of the Col du Galibier, the first climb of the day, descending at breakneck speed to come across the first breakaway riders as he showed impressive bike-handling skills. "I grew up riding my bike, going to school everyday," he said.

"Going through the woods in the mud, my uniform was completely dirty. I've become very used to riding a bike and handling situations when it's on the limit of control. "I have a good understanding of my bike, I guess it just comes naturally."

