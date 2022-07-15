Soccer-Nigeria, South Africa qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup
Nigeria kept up their sequence of having qualified for every Women’s World Cup as they edged Cameroon 1-0 at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Thursday to qualify for next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand. They will be joined by South Africa, who also qualified on Thursday when they beat Tunisia 1-0 in Rabat. Morocco and Zambia booked their places on Wednesday.
Morocco and Zambia booked their places on Wednesday. The top four finishers at the African championship, which is being hosted in Morocco, are guaranteed places at the Women’s World Cup, which is being hosted next July.
Rasheedat Ajibade’s 56th minute header handed Nigeria victory and a ninth Women’s World Cup finals appearance. South Africa won with a 14th minute goal from Jermaine Seoposenwe to qualify for a second successive tournament. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
